JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia will change its domestic subsidised fuel pricing system to floating prices with the government still subsidising prices at a fixed amount per litre, effective Jan. 1 2015, the chief economics minister told Reuters on Friday.

President Joko Widodo, who took office in October after winning Indonesia's closest ever presidential election, confronted ballooning fuel subsidy costs by increasing fuel prices by more than 30 percent in November.

Since the increases, petrol stations have been selling gasoline at a fixed price of 8,500 rupiah ($0.68) a litre and diesel at 7,500 rupiah.

"We're going to have another policy on oil (fuel) price introduced before the end of the year, we're going to introduce fixed subsidy (per litre)," said Sofjan Djalil, the chief economics minister.

Djalil said details of the new system were under discussion with three options being considered, including one option of removing the gasoline subsidy but keeping the diesel one.

Vice President Jusuf Kalla said on Wednesday if economic condition stabilised, the subsidy cap could be set at 1,000- 1,500 rupiah per litre.

Indonesia's subsidy costs have been at the mercy of fluctuating global oil prices or the rupiah exchange rate. The new system will make subsidy costs more manageable, Djalil said.

Southeast Asia's largest economy used to spend almost a fifth of its budget on fuel subsidies. The government allocated 246.5 trillion rupiah ($19.66 billion) for subsidies in its 2014 budget.

The 2015 budget presented in September, set 276 trillion rupiah for them. The November fuel price increase is likely to reduce that by half.

The change will have an impact on inflation that spiked to 6.23 percent in November on costlier fuel. With oil now cheaper than expected, Djalil said a floating price should either not add significant inflation pressure or contribute to deflation.

Analysts at ANZ Bank in Singapore last week said the domestic gasoline price will probably fall if the government imposed a 1,000 rupiah fuel subsidy cap, assuming a global oil price at $70/barrel, to 6,700 rupiah per litre.

Djalil said the government would not need the opposition-controlled parliament's approval to make a change, but would seek approval for the budget allocated for fuel subsidies along with other revisions to the 2015 budget.

But the opposition has challenged that. Parliament's deputy speaker, from the opposition Gerindra party, said it is "a legal requirement" to consult parliament.

Bobby Adhityo Rizaldi from Golkar, another opposition party, has said pegging domestic prices to global ones is against the law.

Rizaldi cited a 2004 Constitutional Court ruling saying the determination of fuel prices must not be based on market prices, but on people's purchasing power.

"If the government would like to impose such policy, it's OK, but (the government) has to amend the law first," Rizaldi told Reuters in a text message. ($1 = 12,535 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Robert Birsel)