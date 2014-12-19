JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia will change its
domestic subsidised fuel pricing system to floating prices with
the government still subsidising prices at a fixed amount per
litre, effective Jan. 1 2015, the chief economics minister told
Reuters on Friday.
President Joko Widodo, who took office in October after
winning Indonesia's closest ever presidential election,
confronted ballooning fuel subsidy costs by increasing fuel
prices by more than 30 percent in November.
Since the increases, petrol stations have been selling
gasoline at a fixed price of 8,500 rupiah ($0.68) a litre and
diesel at 7,500 rupiah.
"We're going to have another policy on oil (fuel) price
introduced before the end of the year, we're going to introduce
fixed subsidy (per litre)," said Sofjan Djalil, the chief
economics minister.
Djalil said details of the new system were under discussion
with three options being considered, including one option of
removing the gasoline subsidy but keeping the diesel one.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla said on Wednesday if economic
condition stabilised, the subsidy cap could be set at 1,000-
1,500 rupiah per litre.
Indonesia's subsidy costs have been at the mercy of
fluctuating global oil prices or the rupiah exchange rate. The
new system will make subsidy costs more manageable, Djalil said.
Southeast Asia's largest economy used to spend almost a
fifth of its budget on fuel subsidies. The government allocated
246.5 trillion rupiah ($19.66 billion) for subsidies in its 2014
budget.
The 2015 budget presented in September, set 276 trillion
rupiah for them. The November fuel price increase is likely to
reduce that by half.
The change will have an impact on inflation that spiked to
6.23 percent in November on costlier fuel. With oil now cheaper
than expected, Djalil said a floating price should either not
add significant inflation pressure or contribute to deflation.
Analysts at ANZ Bank in Singapore last week said the
domestic gasoline price will probably fall if the government
imposed a 1,000 rupiah fuel subsidy cap, assuming a global oil
price at $70/barrel, to 6,700 rupiah per litre.
Djalil said the government would not need the
opposition-controlled parliament's approval to make a change,
but would seek approval for the budget allocated for fuel
subsidies along with other revisions to the 2015 budget.
But the opposition has challenged that. Parliament's deputy
speaker, from the opposition Gerindra party, said it is "a legal
requirement" to consult parliament.
Bobby Adhityo Rizaldi from Golkar, another opposition party,
has said pegging domestic prices to global ones is against the
law.
Rizaldi cited a 2004 Constitutional Court ruling saying the
determination of fuel prices must not be based on market prices,
but on people's purchasing power.
"If the government would like to impose such policy, it's
OK, but (the government) has to amend the law first," Rizaldi
told Reuters in a text message.
