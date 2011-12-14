JAKARTA Dec 14 Indonesia is concerned
about domestic white sugar supplies between March and May next
year when current stocks of 740,000 tonnes run out and the new
crushing season has yet to start, a senior trade ministry
official said on Wednesday.
Bayu Krisnamurthi, deputy trade minister said this at a
meeting with the Indonesia Sugarcane Farmers Association
(APTRI), who was demanding the cancellation of a plan to import
500,000 tonnes of sugar next year and other policies they say
have made them lose several hundred million dollars.
"Currently there is 740,000 tonnes of white sugar in local
warehouses," Krisnamurthi said. "With monthly white sugar
consumption of 220,000 tonnes, the stock may last for 3.5
months.
"What we (are) concerned (about) is the availability of
white sugar in March, April and May next year when the stocks
are finished and there is no sugarcane milling activity at the
time," he added.
Indonesia's 2011 white sugar output is estimated at 2.35
million tonnes, Krisnamurthi said, reiterating the government
forecast from last month. This year's total lags the government
target set earlier this year at 2.7 million tonnes, which means
it will be more difficult to reach its self-sufficiency aim in
2014.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's top sugar consumer, imports more
than 2 million tonnes of sugar a year, both raws and whites, to
meet household and industrial consumption. The country imports
60 percent of its sugar from Thailand, 20 percent from Brazil,
10 percent from Australia and is seeking to boost purchases
from India, officials have said.
"We, APTRI come to Jakarta from West Java, Central Java,
East Java, Yogyakarta, North Sumatra and Lampung with 5,000
farmers to insist that the government stop its sugar import plan
of 500,000 tonnes in 2012," Soemitro Samadikoen, chairman of
APTRI earlier told demonstrators at the trade ministry.
"We still have much white sugar stocks in our warehouses in
East Java and in other key sugarcane-growing areas all over
Indonesia. So, we do not need to import sugar," he added.
2012 IMPORTS NOT YET DECIDED
But Krisnamurthi said the government has not yet decided on
its 2012 sugar imports and will calculate its demand by taking
into account the shortfall in production this year.
Samadikoen said APTRI also wants the trade ministry to stop
distribution of refined sugar for industrial use, which has in
effect been penetrating the household market and forced down
prices and wants the government to pay more attention to farmers
to make local white sugar more competitive.
"Sugarcane farmers have lost 2.4 trillion rupiahs ($264.61
million) in 2011 because of imported sugar, illegal sugar and
the penetration of refined sugar for industrial use to household
market," he added.
The losses mainly came from the declining prices of sugar
farmers earned to 8,300 rupiahs per kg this year from 9,300
rupiahs in 2010, Samadikoen said.
APTRI's Secretary General Fatchuddin Rosyidi said there is a
lot of illegal sugar in the domestic market that entered
Indonesia via border areas in West/East Kalimantan and Riau.
Refined sugar for industrial use is also commercially traded
widely in Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Bali, Nusa Tenggara and eastern
Indonesia, Rosyidi added.
Krisnamurthi said Indonesia needs 2.5 million tonnes of
refined sugar for industrial use annually.
Indonesia was the world's second-largest sugar exporter
after Cuba in the 1930s, but ageing sugar mills, a vast network
of smallholders and an influx of cheaper imported sugar put
pressure on local production.
($1 = 9,070 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Editing by Ramthan Hussain)