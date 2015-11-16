* Indonesia's 2016 raw sugar imports seen at 3.25 million
tonnes
* About 70 percent of this year's imports have been realised
By Michael Taylor and Bernadette Christina
JAKARTA, Nov 16 Indonesia's overseas purchases
of raw sugar will rise 5 percent next year due to growing demand
from the food and beverages sectors, an industry group said on
Monday.
Higher purchases by the world's No.2 importer, which has
been aggressively pursuing food self-sufficiency policies, could
underpin global raw sugar prices that hit a 10-month top
in November amid worries the world market was shifting into a
deficit after several years of surpluses.
Indonesia's raw sugar imports are seen at 3.25 million
tonnes next year, up from 3.1 million tonnes in 2015, Wisnu
Priyatna, chairman at the Indonesian Sugar Refineries
Association told Reuters.
About 70 percent of this year's imports have been realised,
with the rest due to arrive before year-end, Priyatna said,
adding that instant coffee sachets were a key demand driver.
Priyatna is also the president director at Andalan Furnindo,
one of the 11 raw sugar refineries operating in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy.
Other refinery owners include Olam International,
Louis Dreyfus and Wilmar International.
The country has a total refining capacity of 5.4 million tonnes.
Indonesia's sugar industry is split in two and is tightly
regulated. Households, retail and small-to-medium firms rely on
domestic white sugar supplied by a network of older mills, while
modern refineries import raws for large-scale food and beverage
industries, mostly from Brazil, Thailand and Australia.
However, many refineries were forced to close late last year
and early this year after Indonesia slashed or delayed issuing
import permits in order to curb the country's imports.
While Indonesia has indicated it may relax its raw sugar
import regulations next year and set quotas every six months
rather than quarterly to ensure certainty of supply for
refineries, the trade ministry has said import tariffs will
remain at 5 percent to protect domestic producers.
Some market participants had been expecting a drop in
Indonesia's import tariffs under new ASEAN (Association of
Southeast Asian Nations) trade rules, giving Thailand an upper
hand versus other suppliers.
Any reduction next year on the 5 percent import tariff would
allow Thailand to become the dominant supplier, but it is
unlikely the government would agree to abolish the whole tariff,
Priyatna said.
Indonesia's trade ministry could not be reached for a
comment on Monday. President Joko Widodo has set a series of
ambitious food self-sufficiency targets this year, which has led
to curbs on various food imports and fluctuating prices.
($1 = 13,725.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Michael Taylor and Bernadette Christina; Editing
by Himani Sarkar)