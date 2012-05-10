BRIEF-Invacare prices offering of $105 mln of convertible senior notes
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
JAKARTA May 10 A rescue team arrived at the wreckage site of a Russian plane that crashed on an Indonesian mountain with up to 50 people on board and has not found any survivors so far, an official said on Thursday.
"We haven't found survivors," Gagah Prakoso, spokesman of the search and rescue team, told Indonesia's Metro TV.
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
* Intelsat - Dalkom Somalia signed agreement for satellite services to expand its broadband enterprise, DTH services in East, Central Africa; Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: