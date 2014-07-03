KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Indonesian lender PT Adira
Dinamika Multi Finance plans to raise funds with
ringgit-denominated Islamic bonds in Malaysia by the end of the
year.
"We do plan to issue ringgit sukuk in Malaysia, but it is
not detailed yet," President director Willy Suwandi Dharma told
Reuters on Thursday.
He did not specify the size of the sukuk, but said it would
be at least 500 billion rupiah ($42 million). Dharma said
liquidity in Indonesia had tightened since last year, so the
bank had to raise funds overseas where they can obtain better
yields.
Dharma previously told reporters on Wednesday that the bank
was considering foreign and domestic bonds to meet its funding
needs, the newspaper said.
PT Adira, a unit of Bank Danamon, provides automotive loans
to retail consumers. As of May, the bank had 11.4 trillion
rupiah in bank loans and 10.9 trillion rupiah in debt
repayments.
($1 = 11,920.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Fathiyah Dahrul in
JAKARTA; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)