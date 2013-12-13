JAKARTA Dec 13 Indonesia's central bank nearly
doubled its currency swap with the Bank of Japan on Friday in a
deal aimed at providing an extra cushion against potential
ructions when the U.S. Federal Reserve begins trimming its
stimulus.
Both central banks agreed to increase the currency swap to
$22.76 billion, up from $12 billion previously.
Bank Indonesia spokesman Difi A. Johansyah said the expanded
amount was intended to provide additional liquidity support in
case of a financial crunch. The aim is to reassure investors
before a crisis erupts and prevent or minimise
balance-of-payments panic that can cause destabilising outflows
of capital.
The rupiah, Asia's worst performing currency, has been
battered as markets turned jittery ahead of U.S. tapering and on
concerns over Indonesia's sizeable current account deficit.
Southeast Asia's largest economy has also secured currency
swap agreements with Bank of South Korea and the Bank of China.
Bank Indonesia on Thursday kept its benchmark rate
steady at 7.50 percent, as the policy rate was considered
consistent with efforts to lower annual inflation to within its
target of 3.5-5.5 percent next year.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)