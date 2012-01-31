JAKARTA Jan 31 Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to sell a 12 to 14 percent stake in new shares via a rights issue, with the government having approved the plan, said the country's chief economic minister Hatta Rajasa on Tuesday.

The government has decided to delay a plan to list pawn shop provider PT Pegadaian this year as it feels the firm is not yet ready to go public, said Dahlan Iskan, the state-owned enterprises minister. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)