BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allotts NCDs aggregating to 5.50 bln rupees
* Approved and allotted secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debenture aggregating to 5.50 billion rupees
JAKARTA Jan 31 Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to sell a 12 to 14 percent stake in new shares via a rights issue, with the government having approved the plan, said the country's chief economic minister Hatta Rajasa on Tuesday.
The government has decided to delay a plan to list pawn shop provider PT Pegadaian this year as it feels the firm is not yet ready to go public, said Dahlan Iskan, the state-owned enterprises minister. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Approved and allotted secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debenture aggregating to 5.50 billion rupees
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.