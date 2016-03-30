JAKARTA, March 30 Indonesia's Finance Ministry,
which faces a sizable revenue shortfall this year, on Wednesday
instructed 23 banks to share data on their customers' credit
card transactions with the tax office.
A decree put on the ministry's website directed the banks to
submit the data by May 31.
Among the 23 banks are Indonesia's biggest lenders such as
Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank
Central Asia as well as branches of foreign banks
HSBC, Citibank and Standard Chartered.
Slumping exports plus weak consumption and company profits
have crimped tax collection for years. Also, in a country of 250
million, there are only 27 million registered taxpayers when
there should be 120 million, according to the tax office.
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro has said the
administration may miss its 2016 revenue target by 250 trillion
rupiah ($18.81 billion), and the shortfall could make the
government trim spending.
A plan for the tax amnesty programme could cover some of the
shortfall, but political wrangling has delayed parliamentary
approval at least until next month.
Earlier this month, Brodjonegoro said that if parliament
rejects the amnesty bill, the government will rely on tax
audits, especially of individuals, to see "whether their (tax)
payments match their wealth".
SHIFT TO FOREIGN CARDS?
Achmad Baiquni, chief executive of state-controlled lender
Bank Negara Indonesia, said the decree on credit-card
transactions "could help crosscheck people's spending, whether
they fit their income reports".
He said his bank has no problem with providing the
transactions, if required, as they are not among the data banks
can refuse to disclose.
Jahja Setiaatmadja, president-director of Bank Central Asia,
warned that the data collection may scare customers from using
credit cards issued by domestic banks.
"They may apply for credit cards to foreign banks outside of
Indonesia, maybe to Singapore. All credit cards can be used
anywhere anyway," he said.
Taxpayers in Southeast Asia's largest economy pay income tax
based on their own self-assessments. The tax office often says
lack of secondary data hinders its ability to check reports.
In Wednesday's Finance Ministry decree, government agencies
in charge of specific sectors, such as the food and drug
regulatory authority and social security provider, are also
required to share some data with the tax office.
The website of the Indonesia Credit Card Association says
there are more than 14 million card holders in the country and
350,000 merchants accept cards.
($1 = 13,290 rupiah)
