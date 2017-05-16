JAKARTA May 16 Indonesia's President Joko
Widodo has signed an emergency government regulation that gives
the tax authority access to account information held by
financial institutions, including banks, the tax office
spokesman told Reuters.
The regulation was signed last week as part of Indonesia's
pledge to join the global initiative of sharing financial
information for tax purposes, according to a copy of the
regulation.
Jakarta is allowed to issue a government regulation in lieu
of law in times of emergency. Parliament must debate and vote on
the regulation in the next sitting period to pass it into law,
but the emergency measure is effective immediately.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)