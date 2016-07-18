JAKARTA, July 18 The Indonesian government will
start the implementation of its tax amnesty programme on Monday,
more than two weeks after parliament passed the law in an effort
to bring home funds stashed abroad, a tax official said.
The country's finance minister will hold a press briefing
later Monday, the official, who declined to be named, told
Reuters on Monday.
The government will impose a 2-5 percent tax for assets
repatriated by March 2017. Those assets must be kept in
Indonesia for three years in funds managed by appointed banks,
and can be invested in several ways, including government bonds.
The government has named the four state banks and three
private banks as managers for the fund, according to president
director of Bank Central Asia, one of the appointed
banks.
