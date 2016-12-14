(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say the ruling was for one group of
plaintiffs, instead of four.)
JAKARTA Dec 14 Indonesia's Constitutional Court
on Wednesday declared a law backing the government's flagship
tax amnesty programme as constitutional, judge Arief Hidayat
said.
The court rejected arguments by one group of plaintiffs who
contended the law hurt efforts to fight money laundering and
corruption. The legal challenge was filed in July.
Later on Wednesday, the court is expected to rule on three
other judicial review requests.
Despite the legal challenge, the government continued with
the programme, which began in July and will last until March.
So far, the programme has drawn nearly 500,000 participants
who declared more than 4,000 trillion rupiah ($301.2 billion) of
previously untaxed assets, according to government statistics.
($1 = 13,280 rupiah)
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)