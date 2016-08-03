JAKARTA Aug 3 Indonesia's finance ministry has
delayed a regulation requiring all credit card providers to
submit customer data to the tax office until the end of its tax
amnesty programme, a tax spokesman told Reuters.
The finance ministry in March issued a regulation requiring
card providers to submit all transaction details - including
customer and merchant identities - to the tax office every month
starting on May 31, a move that bankers say has pushed people
back to cash.
Hestu Yoga Saksama, the tax office spokesman, said on
Wednesday that the implementation of that regulation has been
delayed "to support the government's cash-less campaign."
To further strengthen the campaign, Saksama said the tax
authority is now considering a new incentive to make some part
of credit card bills tax deductable. He declined to elaborate.
The central bank launched its National Non-Cash Movement
Initiative in August 2014, aiming to increase public awareness
of the benefits of paying more with electronic accounts, but
until now Indonesia remains a largely cash-based economy.
The central bank has said going cash-less could help
Indonesia in its fight against money laundering, corruption, the
circulation of counterfeit currencies and terrorism financing.
The tax amnesty is the government's flagship programme to
improve tax compliance and get more revenue this year.
The programme, which officially started on July 18, offers
low penalty rates for taxpayers who declare wealth obtained by
untaxed income.
The programme ends in March 2017.
