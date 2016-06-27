* Parliament to vote on the bill on Tuesday
* Amnesty tariffs between 2-10 percent, special tariffs for
SMEs
* Amnesty programme to start immediately until March 2017
By Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, June 27 An Indonesian parliamentary
commission approved a tax amnesty bill on Monday, ensuring that
the government's plan to offer low rates for taxpayers who
declare untaxed wealth will go into effect soon.
Parliament votes on the bill on Tuesday.
Based on the agreed draft, the government can start offering
an amnesty rate of between 2 percent and 10 percent for
taxpayers coming forward with their untaxed wealth at home and
abroad until March 2017.
The lowest rate would be given to those repatriating their
offshore assets back home, in addition to declaring them. But
the assets would then have to be kept in Indonesia for three
years under government-appointed investment managers.
Indonesia will join India, among other countries, that have
rolled out tax amnesty schemes to recover revenue and plug
deficits.
Some $200 billion in Indonesian money is thought to be
stashed in Singapore and wealth managers there are anxious
Indonesia's amnesty might lead to an outflow of assets.
Small and medium enterprises who have not been paying the
right taxes can declare their assets and get much lower tariffs
of 0.5 percent to 2 percent.
The government will pardon all amnesty participants' unpaid
income tax, value-added tax and luxury tax.
"The tax amnesty is aimed at accelerating growth and
economic restructuring, through an increase in domestic
liquidity, a stronger rupiah exchange rate and an increase in
investment," said Soepriyatno, a parliamentarian who chaired the
tax amnesty bill debate.
The agreed rates were higher than the government's initial
proposal, which was 1 percent to 6 percent. But they remain
below tariffs for income tax, currently at 5 percent to 30
percent for individuals and 20 percent to 25 percent for
companies.
Indonesia's value-added tax is 10 percent of sales and
luxury tax can go up to 200 percent.
The approval came after Monday's market close. The rupiah
fell 1 percent before rebounding to gain 0.3 percent
against the dollar, partly due to expectations of the bill's
approval and possible intervention by the central bank.
The tax amnesty programme has been delayed several times
because lawmakers failed to agree on several key issues. It was
initially designed to start early this year.
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro has said the programme
can bring in 165 trillion rupiah ($12.4 billion) in additional
income this year, which can help offset falling revenue from
resource-related sectors.
($1 = 13,335 rupiah)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Nick Macfie)