By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Aug 4 Indonesians who have stashed
billions of dollars abroad over the years can now bring their
hoard safely back home - literally, to a newly bought condo.
That's the pitch from PT Intiland Development Tbk
and other Indonesian property developers that aim to grab a
slice of at least $30 billion expected to be brought back to
Southeast Asia's biggest economy under a tax amnesty programme
implemented last month.
Intiland has launched a new marketing campaign featuring a
bird soaring above high-rise towers, with the slogan: "Buy
property with tax amnesty."
"This is a positive momentum for the tax amnesty, which we
will take advantage of as maximally as we can," Intiland
director Archied Noto Pradono told reporters last week.
Indonesia will impose a 2-5 percent tax for assets brought
back by March 2017 in return for a pardon for past evasions. The
funds must be kept in Indonesia for three years and can be
invested in several ways, including direct purchases of
property.
The amnesty comes amid heightened scrutiny in Singapore and
wealth management centres elsewhere over undeclared wealth.
Indonesia, Singapore, Switzerland and Hong Kong are among 101
jurisdictions committed to start exchanging information to
combat tax evasion by 2018. (bit.ly/2aHqdPY)
Singapore-based bankers and lawyers expect roughly $30
billion to exit the city-state, where around $200 billion of
Indonesian money is parked.
Wealth managers say the new tax information exchange would
motivate some of their clients to repatriate funds, and
Indonesia's deposit rates are generally higher than elsewhere in
the region. But they still have concerns about currency risk -
the Indonesian rupiah has ranged between 8,200 and 14,730
to the dollar over the past 15 years - as well as uncertainties
about future tax liabilities after they declare their assets.
Nevertheless, President Joko Widodo said on Monday his
government will "go all out" to ensure the success of the
scheme. He has roped in respected former World Bank managing
director Sri Mulyani Indrawati as his new finance minister with
a particular mandate to spearhead the tax drive.
Officials are betting that wealthy Indonesians would opt to
pay the relatively low tax rates on their assets under the
amnesty, rather than receiving a tougher penalty once the
automatic information exchange kicks in.
LESS HESITANT
Indonesia's residential property sales grew 1.5 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period, down from 6.0
percent in the previous three months, in line with a broader
economic slowdown, according to the latest survey by the central
bank. (bit.ly/2agELGI)
Property developers pinning hopes on the tax amnesty to help
revive sluggish sales in the country of 250 million people will
be targeting individuals such as Indonesian banking-to-property
tycoon Tahir.
"Many will participate (in the tax amnesty), including me,"
Tahir, who was ranked Indonesia's 10th richest person by Forbes
with an estimated net worth of $2 billion last year, told
Reuters in a text message.
Tahir, who goes by one name, said he has not decided which
Indonesian assets to invest in. He declined to disclose how much
money he plans to bring home and from where.
Several banks are advising tax amnesty clients to invest in
real estate.
Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara
Tbk is partnering with some developers to offer
investment opportunities to its clients, said President Director
Maryono, who goes by one name.
Maryono estimated the tax amnesty could boost the high-end
property market by 5-10 percent next year, while Tulus Santoso
Brotosiswojo, a director at PT Ciputra Development Tbk
, expects at least 20 percent of the repatriated funds
to be invested in the overall property sector.
Property assets priced above 2 billion rupiah ($153,000) are
likely to sell more, as people who were previously scared of
being chased by the tax office would now be less hesitant about
making such purchases, Adrianto Pitoyo Adhi, President Director
of PT Summarecon Agung Tbk, told Reuters.
Estimates on how much the scheme will revive the property
market vary. Shares of developers haven't risen much since the
announcement, highlighting some doubts over the sector's
immediate rebound.
"We await implementation before we can know the tangible
impact," said Matthew Shaw, Indonesia managing director for
property services provider Cushman & Wakefield.
Nevertheless, wealthy Indonesians have a historical
preference to invest in property as it has proven to be "quite
profitable" over time, said Jeffrosenberg Tan, a director at
securities firm Sinarmas Sekuritas.
"This sector could be the first to see tax amnesty inflows."
