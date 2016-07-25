* Indonesia seeks to boost revenues via tax amnesty bill
* About $200 bln of Indonesian assets are in Singapore
* Industry experts expect about $30 billion in outflows
* Some elements of the amnesty unappealing for investors
* Pressure mounts to fight tax evasion, money laundering
By Saeed Azhar and Marius Zaharia
SINGAPORE, July 25 Singapore's wealth management
industry is likely to suffer a bad dent as rich Indonesians move
some money back home to take advantage of a tax amnesty, but the
exodus of funds isn't going to be as big as Jakarta is
predicting.
Around $200 billion of Indonesian money that may not have
been declared to the tax authorities in Jakarta has been
squirreled away in Singapore, according to private banking
sources. It is a huge portion of the approximately $470 billion
of assets under management by private banks in the financial
hub.
Consultants, lawyers and bankers closely involved with the
industry expect roughly $30 billion to go to Indonesia under the
amnesty, which was launched last week and allows all past
evasion sins to be forgiven upon the payment of up to 5 percent
tax on the money.
This is below the $76 billion projected by the Indonesian
government and the $42 billion forecast by its central bank.
At the Monetary Authority of Singapore's annual news
conference on Monday, its managing director Ravi Menon said he
doesn't expect big outflows of funds, and he stressed that the
city won't be taking any particular action to stem any such
transfers.
Still, government revenue from taxing $30 billion could
still be as much as three times higher than the money recouped
during a previous Indonesian tax amnesty in 2008, which only
pulled in about $500 million in tax.
One of the key reasons for this is that Singapore is
becoming a less hospitable place to avoid tax authorities and
other arms of government around the world, and there is an
increasing likelihood that the Indonesian government will learn
more about funds parked in the city anyway.
That is because of increasing pressure on Singapore's banks
to crack down on laundering of money that is the result of
corruption or other illegal acts, and to be more transparent
about who they do business with. There is also a global push for
more cooperation to avoid tax evasion, especially after the
release of the Panama Papers showing the use of offshore
shelters by government officials, businessmen and other
prominent individuals around the world.
The use of Singapore banks by key players in the alleged
theft of billions of dollars from the Malaysian government fund
1MDB, highlighted by the U.S. government's move last week to
freeze assets bought with the money, has only added to the
pressure.
"The difference between this and other tax amnesties is that
... there's a big risk that all the information is shared with
tax authorities," said Dustin Daugherty, an associate for ASEAN
Business Intelligence at Dezan Shira & Associates, a consultancy
firm for foreign investors.
"Because of the timing we might see a bigger impact than
normal ... We expect 10-15 percent, which should still be
considered a success."
A Singapore-based private banker and a lawyer, both of whom
declined to be named, also estimated around 15 percent of the
money might move back home, based on feedback from their
clients.
CURRENCY GYRATIONS
Still, while the prospect of paying a small amount to remove
the possibility of being hit by big tax evasion charges is
enticing, some of the amnesty rules make it unappealing for
many.
The main hurdle, private bankers say, is a requirement that
the money be kept in Indonesia for at least three years once the
amnesty is granted.
This exposes those moving the money to Indonesia to the
gyrations of the Indonesian rupiah, which has dropped more than
20 percent against the U.S. dollar in the past three years.
Also, the money can only be invested in a list of assets
drafted by the government. This includes government bonds, bonds
issues by state-owned companies and real estate.
"Getting stuck there for three years is a big concern," said
Chris Woo, tax leader at consultants PwC Singapore. "Moving
money back to Indonesia comes with some peace of mind, but can
come at a tremendous cost as well."
Furthermore, clients are hesitant because the amnesty rates
apply only to historical tax liabilities. Any new income will be
taxed at higher rates than in Singapore - for example, the top
income rate for individuals in Singapore is 22 percent for
income of S$320,000 while in Indonesia it is 30 percent for an
income of 500 million rupiah