(Recasts, adds context and details)
By Gayatri Suroyo and Nicholas Owen
JAKARTA, March 23 Indonesia hopes its plans for
a tax amnesty will dissuade companies from channelling profits
through overseas tax havens and shopping around for the most
advantageous tax treaties, its finance minister said on
Wednesday.
Bambang Brodjonegoro said he suspected Indonesian firms of
setting up "special purpose vehicles" (SPVs) to benefit both
from tax treaties between Indonesia and other countries, and
from low tax rates in those countries.
The tax amnesty, which offers hefty tax discounts to
individuals and companies who declare concealed untaxed wealth,
would allow SPVs to declare or repatriate money stashed
overseas.
"Regarding the tax amnesty, these SPVs deposit their money
not in Indonesia. But they are certainly 100 percent Indonesian
in terms of ownership," Brodjonegoro told foreign
correspondents.
"We'll ask them to join the amnesty first, but if they
refuse, then we'll knock them," he said.
Brodjonegoro was quoted by media as saying the tax authority
has identified 2,000 SPVs set up by Indonesian firms and 6,000
saving accounts in tax-haven countries.
The British Virgin Islands and the Cook Islands topped the
list of countries favoured by Indonesian firms for their SPVs,
Brodjonegoro said, and that has resulted in the two tiny island
nations becoming among the biggest sources of foreign direct
investment into Southeast Asia's largest economy.
This also distorts Indonesia's FDI records, Brodjonegoro
said, making inward investment look larger than it actually is.
Shareholder loans and lending from a parent company in a tax
haven to its Indonesian subsidiary also inflated Indonesia's
foreign debt figures, he said.
In 2015, Indonesia issued a decree tightening rules for tax
deductions based on offshore loans in a bid to tackle such
practices.
This year, the government also is looking to impose a
minimum tax on thousands of serial loss-making foreign
companies, suspecting them of avoiding taxes.
While those efforts might lift revenue in the longer term,
the government is counting on the tax amnesty bill for a
short-term boost, but it has been delayed until at least April
amid parliamentary wrangling.
The governmnent risks missing its revenue target by 250
trillion rupiah ($18.95 billion) this year without the amnesty,
Brodjonegoro said. Previously, he has said the amnesty could
bring in about 100 trillion rupiah of additional income and
broaden Indonesia's tax base.
On Wednesday, Brodjonegoro also said a decision on whether
to lower the rate of corporate income tax would only be taken
after the tax amnesty had been implemented successfully.
($1 = 13,195 rupiah)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)