JAKARTA Dec 17 Indonesia will put selective
bans on travel by some individuals as the country cracks down on
tax evasion, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"The temporary travel ban will be applied selectively to
those who have outstanding taxes of 100 million rupiah or more
and whose intention to pay their taxes is in doubt," the
ministry said in a statement, stipulating a figure equivalent
to$7,902.
The ban will apply for up to six months and can be extended
for another six months.
Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to step up efforts to
share tax-related information to tighten loopholes on tax
evasion in each other's countries.
($1=12,655.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)