* Duty raised on many goods including food, clothes, cars

* Change comes as economic growth the slowest for nearly six years (Adds comments from officials, industry and economists)

By Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji

JAKARTA, July 23 Indonesia raised import tariffs on food, clothes and many other consumer goods on Thursday in a move to help domestic producers, though economists said it would fuel inflation and noted firms faced bigger problems than foreign competition.

Indonesia's economy is growing at its slowest pace for nearly six years - just 4.71 percent annually in the first quarter - and is struggling to develop new engines of growth to counter the weakness of the commodity sector.

Suahasil Nazara, head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy office told Reuters that the increased tariffs were "meant to push local industry".

Officials said that the new measures were consistent with World Trade Organisation rules.

"This isn't a protectionist measure," said Bachrul Chairi, Director General of International Trade Cooperation at Trade Ministry. "We raised them (tariffs) based on our national interest and it does not violate the rules."

The new tariff on cars was fixed at 50 percent, from a range of 10 percent to 40 percent previously.

Duty on imported tea and coffee was raised to 20 percent from 5 percent, and the tariff on meat was raised to 30 percent from 5 percent.

Imports of whiskey, brandy and other liquors are now subject to duty of 150 percent. Previously, the duty was 125,000 rupiah ($9.34) per litre.

Adhi Lukman, chairman of Indonesia's food and beverage association, welcomed the changes, noting that previously imports of raw materials such as sugar were subject to higher duty than finished products such as candy, which was detrimental for local business.

However, economists cautioned that higher tariffs would not address the things that make it difficult for Indonesian firms to compete, such as crumbling infrastructure and red tape.

"It's a misguided way to go about trying to boost local manufacturing," said Dan Martin at Capital Economics, adding that Indonesia needs reforms that lower firms' costs rather than tariffs to protect them.

"Higher tariffs will help local manufacturers gain market share in Indonesia but consumers will pay the price," he said.

Tariffs were also raised for many other goods, including food and beverages, clothes, condoms, carpets and air conditioners, putting upward pressure in inflation, which rose to 7.26 percent in June.

"Given many of these tariffs are for heavily weighted items in the CPI basket, and for items which imports make up a large proportion of the total consumption, it could have a significant impact," said Daniel Wilson at ANZ bank.

A drop of around 7 percent in the rupiah so far this year to 17-year lows against the dollar is already putting pressure on the price of imported goods.

For further details, please click bit.ly/1Jzt5Gf.

($1 = 13,390.0000 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Bernadette Christina; Writing by Nicholas Owen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)