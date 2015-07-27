JAKARTA, July 27 Indonesia's hike in import duty
for consumer goods will bring in an additional 800 billion
rupiah ($59.42 million) in the second half of 2015, but this is
only a small part of the full-year revenue target, a finance
ministry official said on Monday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy last week raised import
tariffs on food, clothes, and many other consumer goods to help
domestic producers, in a move the government has repeatedly
denied was a protectionist measure.
"This isn't a policy to boost revenue," Suahasil Nazara, the
head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told reporters,
adding that the increase was small, compared with the 2015
revenue target of 1,761.6 trillion rupiah.
The government was using the tariff as an instrument to
boost the growth of domestic industry, the official added.
"We are facing a challenge in our industrialization," Nazara
said. "Our domestic industry hasn't expanded as fast as it had
15 to 20 years ago."
The finance ministry has said it could miss its tax revenue
target by 120 trillion rupiah this year, because of slow
economic growth. By June, it had reached less than 40 percent of
the target.
The tariff hike will affect about one percent of all
imports, Nazara said, ensuring near zero inflationary pressure
from the policy.
Inflationary pressures will also be small because the rule
exempts Indonesia's trade pact partners, said Haris Munandar,
head of industrial research at the industry ministry.
The agreements with such partners, for example, other
southeast Asian nations, set zero tariffs on imports.
($1=13,463.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)