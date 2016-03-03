BRIEF-Digia appoints Kristiina Simola new CFO
* REG-DIGIA RENEWS ITS OPERATING MODEL: CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND ORGANISATION
(Corrects headline to say anti-monopoly agency, not regulator)
JAKARTA, March 3 Five Indonesian telecommunication firms have been fined a total of 77 billion rupiah ($5.8 million) for setting the rate charged for text messages far above costs, the head of the country's anti-monopoly agency said on Thursday.
In 2008, the Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) found PT XL Axiata Tbk, PT Telkomsel, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk and Mobile-8 Telecom guilty.
The Indonesian Supreme Court upheld KPPU's verdict on Monday, KPPU Head Syarkawi Rauf told reporters on Thursday. ($1 = 13,262.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* REG-DIGIA RENEWS ITS OPERATING MODEL: CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND ORGANISATION
SINGAPORE, May 16 The WannaCry malware that spread to more than 100 countries in a few hours is throwing up several surprises for cybersecurity researchers, including how it gained its initial foothold, how it spread so fast and why the hackers are not making much money from it.