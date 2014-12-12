(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Sees 4 telco operators in Indonesia in 10 yrs vs 9 now
* Mulls regulation to anticipate more consolidation in
sector
* Considers incentives to grow domestic e-commerce industry
By Fransiska Nangoy and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Dec 12 State-owned telecom firm PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk will take the lead in a
$24 billion drive to expand Indonesia's broadband capacity over
the next five years, the communication and information minister
said.
Rudiantara, part of newly elected President Joko Widodo's
administration, said the government is considering extending
unspecified incentives to the company as it seeks to improve
Internet access in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"I'm in the position to support Telkom to take a lead on
this broadband plan," he told Reuters. The government is in the
process of finalising the details of the plan, he added.
Only 12 percent of Indonesia's total population had access
to mobile broadband last year, and that was at a relatively slow
speed of 512 kilobyte-per-second, according to ministry data.
For fixed line broadband, access was even lower at 5 percent of
the total population.
Faster Internet and better access would give a boost to
Indonesia's nascent e-commerce market, which the minister
estimated could more than double to $25 billion by 2016 from
around $12 billion this year.
Rudiantara said the government was discussing incentives
with local e-commerce companies such as PT Tokopedia, but he
declined to give further details. In October, Japanese
technology giant SoftBank Corp and U.S. venture capital
firm Sequoia Capital announced a $100 million investment in
Tokopedia.
The minister also said the government was considering new
regulations for the telecom industry to deal with an anticipated
wave of consolidation.
Rudiantara declined to give further details about the
regulation, but said he expects the number of telecom operators
in Indonesia to more than halve to four in the next decade.
A price war to gain subscribers over the last few years and
the high operating costs have squeezed the profits of telecom
firms including Telkom, PT Indosat Tbk and PT XL
Axiata Tbk.
XL Axiata, part of Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd,
acquired mobile phone operator PT Axis Telekom Indonesia for
$865 million earlier this year. In October, XL Axiata said it
will sell 3,500 towers to telecom infrastructure firm PT Solusi
Tunas Pratama Tbk in a 5.6 trillion rupiah ($460
million) deal.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)