JAKARTA, Aug 12 Indonesia's leading
state-controlled telecoms operator may be forced to share a key
part of its network with smaller rivals, government officials
told Reuters, under a landmark proposal to liberalise a $14
billion telecoms sector and speed up the roll-out of broadband
coverage over the next three years.
While there is already competition on the densely populated
main island of Java, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom)
has long dominated elsewhere, resulting in high rural
rates, which can be double those in big cities.
"If we continue building fixed and mobile broadband with our
current model, we will be short of at least $15 billion (to
expand the network)," said Communication and Information
Minister Rudiantara.
"The strategy has to be to build in a more efficient way,
which is to allow active sharing," he said, referring to sharing
electronic equipment including spectrum, or frequency.
Telecoms operators scrap for what little spectrum is
available at auctions as they try to meet surging demand for
data in a nation of 250 million people where a young,
Internet-savvy demographic is among the world's biggest users of
social media like Facebook and Twitter.
Indonesia's total market for fixed and mobile services grew
14.5 percent to nearly 188 trillion rupiah ($14.3 billion) last
year, according to IDC, an information technology research firm.
Smaller telcos have clamoured for spectrum-sharing, but the
government of President Joko Widodo has so far been reluctant to
change policy as this is seen as a sensitive area linked to
national security.
Telkom is also one of the biggest revenue contributors among
nearly 120 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), paying the government
32 trillion rupiah ($2.4 billion) including dividends and taxes
last year. (bit.ly/2bax9Uz)
It competes with PT XL Axiata Tbk and PT Indosat
Tbk, which are majority-owned by Malaysia's Axiata
Group Bhd and Qatar's Ooredoo OSC,
respectively.
The impetus for change has intensified as Widodo, elected
two years ago, set an ambitious target to extend connectivity
across the sprawling archipelago by 2019.
"Spectrum-sharing will drive the momentum around Indonesia's
broadband plan and also drive healthy competition," said Janice
Chong, Singapore-based director of corporates at Fitch Ratings.
"It will create a more level playing field, especially outside
Java where the incumbent has an up to 80 percent market share."
PROFITABLE GROWTH
Widodo has this year opened up dozens of business sectors to
foreign investors and launched a major tax amnesty scheme aimed
at bringing home billions of dollars stashed by Indonesians
abroad.
Easing rules in the telecoms sector, proposed by the
communications minister, would continue Widodo's recent streak
of liberalisation.
It would also come as operators look to expand into
under-penetrated regions such as Sumatra, Kalimantan and
Sulawesi, where demand for connectivity is expected to grow
faster than on Java.
Smaller operators, though, are put off by the high costs of
building the network to connect thousands of islands and the
limited availability of the rights to use frequency.
"We need profitable growth outside Java to survive. What
will bring a lot of efficiency is if we split the costs," said
XL Axiata CEO Dian Siswarini. "Network sharing becomes a must."
XL Axiata delivered a negative return on equity of 0.2
percent last year, compared with a positive 20.6 percent return
at Telkom, according to company presentations.
Siswarini warned that XL Axiata's shareholders could sell
out if the situation doesn't improve, potentially triggering
industry consolidation and a Telkom "monopoly".
DEADLOCK
Government officials said the ministry of economic affairs
had been brought in to coordinate policy and break a lengthy
deadlock between the SOE ministry and the communications
ministry.
The SOE ministry has now agreed to a regulatory revision as
long as operators are "reasonably compensated" for their past
investment in networks through "fair and clear calculations",
the economic affairs ministry said in an Aug. 8 statement.
It's unclear, though, when the new regulations will be
implemented as the state secretariat - a presidential support
body - has asked for the legal draft to be reworked to take into
account the SOE ministry's request, said Bambang Adi Winarso, an
official at the economic affairs ministry.
If the regulations are passed, the communications minister
says he has to approve the future pricing mechanism for network
sharing. But Telkom wants pricing to be based on a business
agreement between telecoms operators as "it is not the domain of
the government," director Honesti Basyir told Reuters.
"If we're obligated to share, doesn't it mean we have to
sacrifice our long-term interests? That's not fair for us."
($1 = 13,118.00 rupiah)
