BRIEF-Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology to pay cash div 4.17 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
March 29 Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology Co Ltd :
JAKARTA, June 5 CT Corp, one of Indonesia's emerging conglomerates and headed by Chairul Tanjung, has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Indonesia's second-biggest pay-TV operator, Telkomvision, teaming up with PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
Telkom, Indonesia's biggest telecom firm, said in a statement that it has agreed to sell a stake in Telkomvision, but did not elaborate on the details.
* Announces final figures for 2016 - dividend increases to 0.40 euros per share
RABAT, March 29 Morocco's National Investment Co (SNI) an investment holding firm controlled by the country's monarchy, reported a 34 percent increase in net profit, helped by capital gains from a merger between Lafarge Ciments and Holcim Maroc, it said in a statement on Wednesday.