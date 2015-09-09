JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia's largest telecoms
firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) Tbk said
it's scrapping a share-swap deal that would have given a 49
percent stake in the state-controlled company's tower operator
unit to PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk.
Telkom said in a statement on its website that it "is in the
process of termination due to (Telkom) commissioners' request to
terminate the transaction," without disclosing reasons for the
commissioners' move. The accord would have given Tower Bersama
shares in Telkom's PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel)
business.
In July, the companies said they had extended the deadline
for discussions on the deal to end-March despite Indonesia's
state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno saying the firm's
commissioner and directors had agreed to drop the deal. First
announced last October, the agreement would have given Telkom a
5.7 percent stake in Tower Bersama.
Tower Bersama wasn't immediately available for comment.
Shares in Tower Bersama fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday, while
Telkom's shares were up 0.4 percent, in line with a 0.4 percent
increase in the Indonesian stock index.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)