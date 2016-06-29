JAKARTA, June 29 Indonesia's largest
telecommunications firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom)
, has raised 3.3 trillion rupiah ($251 million) in a
sale of treasury shares, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a
person close to the transaction.
Telkom increased the number of shares sold from treasury
stocks to 864 million from the initially planned 425 million,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Shares were sold at a
fixed price of 3,820 rupiah apiece.
Telkom shares were traded at 3,880 rupiah in Jakarta's
market at 0325 GMT.
The company wasn't immediately available for comment.
($1 = 13,160 rupiah)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)