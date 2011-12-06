JAKARTA Dec 6 PT Timah, the
world's largest integrated miner, plans to export 2,500 tonnes
OF tin ingot to Singapore this week, a source familiar with the
plans told Reuters on Tuesday.
Members of Indonesia's tin association (ITA) shipped 7,000
tonnes of tin ingot overseas last week, showing an industry
export ban that was meant to last until the end of this month
has been fully broken.
Smelters in Indonesia's main tin producing region of Bangka
island stopped shipments from Oct. 1 in a self-imposed bid to
push benchmark tin prices above $23,000 a tonne, although the
gates appeared to have opened after PT Koba Tin broke the ban
last week by sending a shipment to Singapore.
