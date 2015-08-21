JAKARTA Aug 21 Indonesia's PT Timah,
the country's top tin miner, has been granted government
clearance to resume exports and will look to make its first
shipment by early September, company and government officials
said on Friday.
State-owned PT Timah halted exports when new rules for
shipments were introduced on Aug. 1, and like other tin miners
in the world's top exporter, has been embroiled in government
red-tape ever since.
"It's done for the next six months," Didi Sumedi, director
of export industry and mining products at the trade ministry
told Reuters when asked whether Timah had received an export
permit.
No other tin companies had been granted an export permit, he
said.
Earlier this week, a senior official at Timah said some
exports would likely restart by "early September" but that
prices would have to rise above $17,000 a tonne for spot sales
to resume.
Timah's Corporate Secretary Agung Nugroho repeated this to
Reuters on Friday, adding that the company would now look to
trade 100-200 tonnes on the Indonesia Commodity & Derivatives
Exchange (ICDX) on Monday.
Indonesia is tightening its rules for tin shipments in a
fresh bid to crack down on environmental damage and smuggling,
and to enforce payment of royalties and taxes on shipments.
Benchmark London tin traded at about $14,890 a tonne
on Friday, having fallen about 20 percent this year.
The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan, which runs
one of the biggest copper mines in the province of Papua, has
also halted its exports, as it adapts to new rules on using
letters of credit from domestic banks.
Freeport is working with the Indonesian government and
related parties so that exports can resume immediately, a
spokesman said on Thursday.
