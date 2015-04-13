(Repeats April 10 column with no changes. The opinions
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 10 The tin price is in trouble
again.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), tin for three-month
delivery has sunk to five-year lows below $17,000-per
tonne this month. The soldering and packaging metal is the worst
performer among the core LME base metals so far this year having
notched up a 16 percent decline.
And bang on cue along comes another collective attempt to
support prices from Indonesian producers, both the country's
flagship operator, PT Timah, and the cluster of
independents operating from the islands of Bangka and Belitung.
This time they will collectively cap exports at 4,500 tonnes
per month from April.
Since Indonesia is the world's largest exporter of tin, this
should be bullish news for the tin price.
The market, though, has done no more than shrug its
shoulders and yawn.
In part this reflects a profound scepticism that the latest
attempt to bully up prices will be any more successful than the
many previous efforts.
In part, though, it reflects Indonesia's diminishing clout
on the world market. The country's producers can huff and puff
as much as they like, but they are yanking a broken chain.
ALL TOGETHER NOW?
The impact of the export quota has already been somewhat
undermined by what looks like a scramble to ship ahead of its
implementation.
Indonesia's exports of refined tin totalled 19,700 tonnes in
the first three months of this year, up almost 20 percent on the
same period of 2014.
That's the thing with producer cartels. To work they require
considerable collective discipline, a trait conspicuous by its
absence in Indonesia's fractious tin sector.
The Indonesians have flexed their muscles several times in
the past but none of the previous agreements to withhold supply
have lasted very long. Some have unravelled almost immediately.
The market is betting that this time will be no different,
particularly since a 4,500-tonne per month export cap will have
to run many months before having the desired effect.
Since there seems to be no agreement on actually cutting
production, the most likely outcome will be a build in producer
stocks within Indonesia which will flood out just as soon as
someone breaks cartel ranks.
EXPORT VOLATILITY
If that happens, it will simply extend an increasingly
volatile pattern of Indonesian tin exports which itself has
diminished the power of local producers to influence prices.
Previous attempts to limit exports have contributed to that
increasingly unstable shipment pattern, but so too have the
government's policies on tightening up export rules.
When Indonesia increased minimum purity standards and
required all exports be channelled via the local Indonesia
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) back in August 2013,
exports shrank dramatically over the ensuing three months. The
pent-up pressure, however, erupted in a surge in exports in
December that year.
A similar pattern followed a ban on exports of non-ingot
forms of tin in November last year. Overseas shipments dwindled
to just 465 tonnes that month. In December, however, they
mushroomed again to over 10,000 tonnes.
The market has simply learned to live with these wild
fluctuations in Indonesian export flows, which is why it can
take a sanguine view of what is likely to be a few months of
relatively lower supply.
DIMINISHING INFLUENCE
More profoundly, though, the market can live with Indonesian
supply constraints because, right now at least, there seems to
be no shortage of tin around.
Industry body ITRI has just published its list of top 10
global producers in 2014 and one stand-out is the fact that
eight of them lifted refined tin output last year.
The only two exceptions were Thailand's Thaisarco, which saw
output drop 26 percent, and Belgium's Metallo Chimique, which
reported a less dramatic 5 percent decline.
Critically, all four Chinese producers in that list
increased production. Indeed, the country's and the world's top
producer, Yunnan Tin, recorded the third successive year of
record output at almost 76,000 tonnes.
Chinese smelters' ability to raise production despite a
challenged mine supply picture is down to the emergence of
Myanmar as a new source of raw material.
ITRI has estimated Myanmar shipped around 28,000 tonnes of
contained metal over the border to China last year.
That would place the country around third place in the
world's top 10 producers, not bad for somewhere that didn't have
any meaningful tin production just a couple of years ago.
How sustainable is this level of production is a
keenly-disputed topic in the tin market.
But the uncomfortable fact for tin bulls and other producers
is that a market narrative centred on a lack of new tin mines is
looking increasingly questionable in light of what is evidently
a significant new mine supply stream.
Moreover, it may not be the only one.
Tin production in the Democratic Republic of Congo, for many
years constrained by unrest and an international campaign to buy
only "conflict-free" material, jumped by around 42 percent to
6,500 tonnes of contained metal last year.
NO REACTION
It's this combination of scepticism and shifting supply
dynamics that explains the almost total lack of reaction to the
latest Indonesian producer action.
The LME three-month price is trading around $16,550, within
spitting distance of last week's five-year low of $16,389.50.
The spread structure, which should be even more sensitive to
an Indonesian supply threat, remains in comfortable contango.
All of which must be perplexing for Indonesia's producers,
which seem to be running one of the least effective cartels in
commodity market history.
That doesn't mean the price can't recover from these levels.
But if it does, it will be because producers, not least some of
Indonesia's producers, simply can't operate profitably at these
bombed-out levels.
Closures would constrain supply far more effectively and
with much greater price impact than yet another Indonesian
muscle-flexing exercise.
That's what the current tin price is saying. Indonesia's
producers would do better listening to the message rather than
trying to change it.
