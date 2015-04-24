(Recasts, adds details, additional comments)

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, April 24 Major Indonesian tin smelter PT Refined Bangka Tin (RBT) said it will slash output in April and May following a slump in prices of the solder material, although a key export group raised doubts about an industry wide effort to curb exports.

Privately owned RBT will produce 200 tonnes or less in May and 420 tonnes in April, compared with an average of about 1,000-1,200 tonnes per month under normal conditions, company Petrus Tjandra told Reuters.

Over the past week, Indonesia's biggest tin miner PT Timah and members of the Indonesian Association of Tin Exporters (AETI) have also cut production and introduced a price floor of $17,000 a tonne in an effort to stem a sell-off in the base metal.

Tin prices on the London Metal Exchange have fallen about 20 percent so far this year, and were trading at about $15,420 per tonne on Friday.

"We will reduce, even until production stops," said Tjandra, adding that speculators were the main cause of the weak tin price and that his firm was now seeking "at least" $17,000 per tonne. "We're just producing what we have in our stocks."

Before prices slumped, shipments from Southeast Asia's biggest economy and the world's biggest tin exporter were forecast to drop 8-14 percent this year, from 75,925 tonnes in 2014. Indonesia lost its tight grip on the market over the past year as Myanmar stepped up exports to top consumer China.

Indonesian government officials are looking at ways to tighten export regulations and help producers, Tjandra added, including curbing the largely unregulated inter-island trade.

More than 10 smelters in the Bangka-Belitung province had now closed, he said, adding that Indonesia's total refined tin exports for April would be a maximum of 5,000 tonnes.

Separately, AETI President Jabin Sufianto told Reuters he expected Indonesia's total exports to be less than 5,000 tonnes for April, but said not all association members were in favour of a 2,000 tonnes monthly export quota agreed in late March.

Indonesia exported 6,929.70 tonnes of refined tin in March, up 16 percent from the previous month and the highest level since December.

The country has had limited success over the years with its attempts to cut supplies and boost prices, and many traders are sceptical about the chances of the latest drive.

Last year, an export slowdown backed by AETI fell apart after sellers broke ranks, while new laws to close export loopholes and a police crackdown on illegal shipments all failed to bolster London tin prices.