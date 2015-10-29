(Adds additional details/comments)
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA Oct 29 Only three Indonesian tin
companies have so far met new export rules to be introduced at
the start of November, an industry group said on Thursday,
likely again curtailing shipments by the world's top tin
exporter.
Indonesia halted tin exports in August due to rules aimed at
cracking down on environmental damage and smuggling, as well as
enforcing royalty and tax payments, but smelters ramped up
exports in September ahead of the latest changes.
Benchmark tin prices have so far failed to react to
the stop-start exports, and are down 21 percent this year amid a
broad downturn in demand growth for metals.
From Nov. 1, all exporters of tin from Indonesia, which had
about 22 registered tin sellers earlier this year, must obtain
so-called "clean and clear" (CnC) certification.
"Three companies," Jabin Sufianto, president of the
Indonesian Association of Tin Exporters said in a text when
asked how many companies would be able to export from next
month.
Sufianto said the company he works for, PT Eunindo Usaha
Mandiri, was among those that had achieved CnC clearance, while
privately owned Refined Bangka Tin said it was also CnC ready.
The country's top tin miner PT Timah had so far
achieved CnC clearance for "more than 50 percent" of its
concession areas, Corporate Secretary Agung Nugroho said.
Earlier this month, Nugroho said Timah expected to achieve
CnC clearance for all its concession areas before Nov. 1.
A Singapore-based trader said Indonesian producers had
shipped material into private storage in Singapore ahead of the
latest rules, limiting any price impact.
Indonesia introduced the first set of new rules for
shipments from Aug. 1, which resulted in no shipments throughout
August as companies awaited export approval from the central
government.
In order to get CnC certification, a tin producer must prove
to government that its activities do not encroach into other
mining concession areas, that it uses environmentally friendly
and sustainable mining practices, and that no taxes and
royalties are outstanding.
The Southeast Asian country is concerned about the scale of
illegal tin mining and smuggling, while green groups and
electronics firms have expressed worries about environmental
damage.
Before cutting short his trip to the United States this
week, President Joko Widodo had planned to visit tech giant
Apple's headquarters and meet with CEO Tim Cook to
discuss investment in Indonesia's tin industry.
Indonesia's tin exports are expected at 50,000-60,000 tonnes
next year, according to industry estimates, compared with "below
65,000 tonnes" in 2015.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; reporting
by Michael Taylor; Editing by Richard Pullin)