* Indonesia tin smelters blame contracts for monthly rise

* Sceptical market players would believe output stoppages

* All eyes on November export data

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Nov 15 Indonesia's monthly tin exports increased in October to meet contractual sales agreed before smelters imposed a shipment ban, but analysts say production shutdowns and stricter enforcement to plug the leaks will be needed to achieve higher prices.

Data last week surprised tin investors, showing Indonesia's refined tin exports rose 4 percent last month to 5,441.58 tonnes, versus September's 5,233.06 tonnes, though shipments fell 38 percent versus a year ago.

This came despite the decision earlier this month by a group of more than 20 smelters in Indonesia's top tin-producing region of Bangka island to extend a self-imposed ingot shipping stoppage until the end of December.

Indonesian smelters began a tin ingot export ban on Oct. 1 in an effort to boost prices, which they would like to see above $23,000 a tonne.

"Because Timah is a government company, so we allowed them to fulfill their contract to buyers," Johan Murod, secretary at the Indonesia Tin Association said in a text message to Reuters, when asked about the month-on-month tin export rise.

PT Timah, the world's top integrated miner, has said it will continue to make tin ingot shipments in contracts agreed before an industry group halted all Indonesian exports from October.

"Other producers are not allowed to export," said Murod, who is also a director of Bangka-Belitung Timah Sejahtera, which groups five private tin smelters on Bangka.

Analysts were not convinced.

"It's fair to say that the number was higher than one might have expected," said BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs. "The number is still quite high, which does suggest that there have been some leakage.

"They (smelters) need to make sure they plug the leaks -- it's as simple as that," he said, adding that the cost of continuing producing while not generating cash through sales, was tempting some smelters to breach the export stoppage.

There are 39 tin smelters approved by the Indonesian trade ministry to export refined tin. Exports totaled 92,487 tonnes last year and 99,287 tonnes in 2009, trade ministry data showed.

"What would persuade the market more would be producers actually closing down, and we haven't had much news on that front," said Briggs.

November's export numbers will likely give a better reflection on the effectiveness of the shipping stoppage in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

"If November (export data) isn't significantly lower, there is going to be enormous scepticism here."

PRICES STILL LAG TARGET

Tin, mainly used in soldering for electronics, traded at $21,400 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange at 0456 GMT. The metal, which hit a record above $33,000 a tonne in April, has gained around 15 percent since lows on Sept. 26, when the stoppage decision was made.

Since the October ban came into affect, benchmark prices have gained 5.2 percent and are down almost 3 percent in November.

"It's done better than other base metals, generally speaking, but it's nowhere near the $25,000 a tonne that Indonesian producers are hoping for," said Briggs.

Tin inventories in LME warehouses, are currently at 14,550 tonnes, having dipped from above 20,000 tonnes at the end of September. <0#LME-STOCKS>

Analysts say the price impact of the latest tin export stoppage could increase in December, when London stocks level are seen falling to a thin level of 10,000 tonnes.

Indonesia, the world's No.2 tin producer after China, has a track record of supply issues that impact prices.

Trade officials said last month they were looking to revise royalty payments made on all domestic tin shipments, to close a tax loophole.

These events come against the backdrop of falling onshore reserves in Bangka, located off Sumatra's east coast and the world's largest tin-producing area.

Indonesia refined tin output for 2011 (trade ministry data)

month exports monthly change year-on-year change

(tonnes) (percentage) (percentage)

October 5,441.58 4 -38

September 5,233.06 -38.9 -24

August 8,559.61 -7.6 7.3

July 9,265.72 -14.8 4.5

June 10,875.25 55.1 35.4

May 7,013.28 -27.8 -4

April 9,708.45 7.3 22

March 9,051.46 46.4 37.6

February 6,181.42 -15.7 -11.6

January 7,334.65 -5 8.3 (Editing by Ramthan Hussain)