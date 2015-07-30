(Adds additional details/comments)

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, July 30 Indonesia's PT Timah will be unable to export tin for much of August due to bureaucratic delays in the implementation of new rules for shipments, a senior official at the country's top tin miner said on Thursday.

Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the solder material, is introducing new rules for shipments from Aug. 1, but delays in the issuing of export documents by the mines ministry could impede all exports.

"Earliest mid-August or latest by end of August," Corporate Secretary Agung Nugroho told Reuters in a text when asked when Timah would be able to make shipments next month.

A new license that will track export volumes for individual companies was still to be issued by the mines ministry, said Nugroho, adding that it would likely be completed this week but then take a month to be rolled out.

Indonesia is tightening its rules for tin shipments in a fresh bid to crack down on environmental damage and smuggling, and to enforce payment of royalties and taxes on shipments.

The Southeast Asian country is concerned about the scale of illegal tin mining and smuggling, while green groups and electronics firms have expressed worries over the environmental damage it can cause.

The new government rules, which were first announced in May, also include the need for tin producers to hold "clean and clear" (CnC) certification from Nov. 1 to show that the tin ore they use originates from government-certified mines.

Government guidance for tin exporters was unclear, Jabin Sufianto, president of the Indonesian Association of Tin Exporters (AETI) told Reuters, adding that discrepancies were found in separate trade and mines ministry tin decrees relating to the new rules.

"This will cause all exporters to not be able to export (from) Aug. 1," Sufianto said about the delays, adding that his group had held two meetings with the mines ministry to discuss the matter.

Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters this week that the mines ministry was processing the registration of tin exporters "one by one", but said he was unable to say how many had been completed.

Benchmark tin hit $16,345 a tonne earlier this week, its highest since May 6 and a gain of more than 20 percent since the contract hit a six-year low of $13,365 on June 30.

Given that tin suppliers have been ramping up exports ahead of the change in rules, any impact on supply was likely to be minimal for a disruption lasting less than three months, said a Shanghai based trader.