* Spot shipments make up 30 to 40 pct of Timah's production

* Market feels impact of move, which could boost prices -trader

* Move may not help much as consumption prospects gloomy -analysts (Adds analysts' quotes, details)

By Fergus Jensen

JAKARTA, Aug 7 Indonesia's PT Timah has stopped selling tin on the spot market because of low market prices for the metal, cutting shipments this month from the world's largest tin exporter.

Spot shipments make up 30 to 40 percent of the production of Timah, Indonesia's largest tin miner, which was expected to rise to 40,000 to 45,000 tonnes of refined tin this year.

Timah's sales are reliant on London tin prices, which have regained some ground after hitting a one-year low of $17,000 last month. By 0948 GMT, prices were up almost 2 percent at around $18,190 per tonne.

"For now we are not selling on the spot market and are only fulfilling long-term commitments because prices at the moment are not high enough to support our activities yet," Timah's corporate secretary, Agung Nugroho, told Reuters.

Miners in Indonesia's main tin producing region of Bangka Belitung have tried to set up their own pricing contracts to try to better control prices, and also imposed a brief export ban last year in an effort to prop up world prices.

The move to cut spot shipments was already being felt in the market and might push prices back up, one tin trader said.

"We have a monthly allotment of tin, from PT Timah, but they are not confirming anything for this month," the trader said.

"I am sure tin prices will go up today ... The problem with the demand side is, if this news does kick in, it might take a few days to react, then that might just push tin prices up by $1,500-$2,000. Then all of a sudden PT Timah will have tin again."

Analysts, however, were skeptical that the move would have a big impact on the market, because global sentiment is weak.

"This is one of their ways to maintain their margin, but I doubt the effectiveness of their strategy, because their volume alone could not affect world supply and demand, especially at present levels," said Leonardo Gavaza, an analyst at Bahana Securities in Jakarta.

A gloomy economic picture meant there might not be much impact, said Peter Kettle, manager of statistics and market studies at industry body ITRI, which groups miners and smelters.

"These aren't fundamental shock announcements that we had at the end of last year where we had the export halt," Kettle said.

"The problem at the moment is if you announce that you're stopping sales of production, it doesn't have much of an effect because everyone is so gloomy about the macroeconomic picture and about consumption prospects."

Production in Indonesia was becoming increasingly expensive, Kettle added.

"Generally the Indonesian (tin mining) operations would tend to be at the higher end of the cost distribution," he said.

"It's getting more and more difficult to have access to high grade ore... and fuel costs are a very high proportion of operating costs, so it's more difficult for producers."

Timah says it mainly exports to countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as South Korea and Japan.

Another key Indonesian miner said the current benchmark London Metal Exchange price was below its cost of production.

"With the cost of producing 1 metric tonne we only start to make a profit at $23,000," said Johan Murod, chief executive of Babel Tin Group, explaining why he wants to set up a Bangka Belitung tin market to control prices.

"If buyers don't want to pay $23,000 we won't export. We would impose a moratorium," said Murod, a leading organiser of last year's export stoppage. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Clarence Fernandez)