(Updates throughout)
* Only one or two smelters operating - tin association
* Exports fall to 4,000 T/month - mine executive
* Timah says may resume spot sales
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Aug 24 A stoppage by Indonesian tin
miners because of weak global prices has increased to encompass
over 90 percent of smelters, leading shipments to decline by
more than half from the world's top exporter of the metal, tin
executives said on Friday.
All but one or two of the 28 licensed smelters in the main
tin producing region of Bangka-Belitung have now stopped
operating, said the Indonesian Tin Association, an increase from
around six being shut earlier this month.
This means the islands are now only shipping up to 4,000
tonnes of tin ingots a month, down from 7,000 tonnes usually,
said Johan Murod, CEO of Babel Tin Group.
Top integrated miner PT Timah is still running,
but the stoppage by most others is likely to further thin global
tin stocks as miners seek to bolster prices.
"Tin prices are still not at a profitable level for
production, so smelters are still waiting for a good price," the
tin association's president Hidayat Arsani told Reuters, adding
prices would need to reach $23,000 to cover production costs.
The Indonesian Tin Association last year initiated an export
stoppage in an effort to boost prices, though some members
started shipping again, leading to disputes within the group and
market scepticism over its credibility.
State-owned Timah earlier this month stopped spot tin sales,
but has not ruled out the possibility of resuming them at prices
below $21,000 a tonne, Agung Nugroho, the firm's corporate
secretary, said on Friday.
London tin prices have rallied 13 percent over the
past 10 days, to more than $20,000 a tonne on Friday from lows
of around $17,700 in mid-August, outperforming lead and other
base metals, on short covering and supply worries, traders said.
DIGGING DEEPER
Indonesia is the world's top supplier of a metal used as an
ingredient for electronic goods, but Bangka-Belitung's onshore
mines have been depleted, leading to a need for more expensive
deep or offshore mines.
The country's total 2011 exports of tin, mainly used in
soldering for electronics, rose almost 4 percent to 96,019.76
tonnes and currently stand at 55,613.52 tonnes for this year.
"With prices at current levels the community can't be
bothered with mining," said Eko Wijaya Parsito, who owns several
mining and smelting businesses that he said have stopped.
"They are digging deeper and deeper, so if tin prices are
low, it can't be mined."
Analysts say tighter supplies from the reduced mining have
already helped support prices, but the lack of a united strategy
among Indonesian miners means the stoppage is unlikely to drive
prices back up to $23,000 a tonne.
Barclays metals analyst Gayle Berry said the recent gains
were a result of several factors including Chinese import data
and high levels of cancelled LME warehouse warrants.
"Together it all makes quite a supportive fundamental
backdrop for tin prices," Berry said. "We haven't seen a
consolidated action and that's what you would need for it to be
really supportive."
(Editing by Neil Chatterjee and James Jukwey)