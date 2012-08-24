JAKARTA Aug 24 A stoppage by Indonesian tin
miners because of weak global prices has increased to encompass
over 90 percent of smelters, leading shipments to decline by
more than half from the world's top exporter of the metal, tin
executives said on Friday.
All but one or two of the 28 licensed smelters in the main
tin producing region of Bangka-Belitung have now stopped
operating, said the Indonesian Tin Association, an increase from
around six being shut earlier this month.
"Tin prices are still not at a profitable level for
production, so smelters are still waiting for a good price," the
tin association's president Hidayat Arsani told Reuters, adding
prices would need to reach $23,000 to cover production costs.
