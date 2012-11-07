SINGAPORE/JAKARTA Nov 7 Malaysia Smelting
Corporation will suspend mining and smelting
operations at its majority-owned Indonesian tin unit to stem
losses from lower prices and slowing Chinese demand ahead of the
expiry of a work contract, the company said.
MSC's decision to halt operations at PT Koba Tin precedes
the expiry next March 31 of its mining contract, or contract of
work (CoW) for the unit, which is 75 percent owned by MSC and 25
percent by Indonesia's largest tin miner, PT Timah.
Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of refined tin,
announced a series of new mining rules this year, including a
limit on foreign ownership in mines to no more than 49 percent
after 10 years of production.
The rules are not affected by a review of parts of the
country's mining regulations announced this week.
"Due to continuing losses at PT Koba Tin and having
evaluated the available options, PT Koba Tin has decided to
suspend its entire mining and smelting operations to minimize
further losses pending the renewal of CoW," MSC said in its
third quarter results release on Tuesday.
The company reported losses of 41,465 ringgit ($13,500) for
the 9 months that ended in September, compared to a profit of
106,389 ringgit for the corresponding period a year earlier.
"The operating environment continues to be difficult and
challenging due to weaker demand and low prices for commodities
arising from the prevailing global economic uncertainties
including sovereign debt concerns, economic recession in Europe
and slower growth in China," it said.
Tin traded at $20,738 a tonne on the London Metal
Exchange on Wednesday. The price of the metal, mainly used in
solders for electronics, has gained about 8 percent this year
but is well off a record above $33,000 a tonne set in April last
year.
Unlisted Koba Tin was the 11th biggest producer of refined
tin in 2010, at 6,644 tonnes.
The government has asked PT Timah to take over the
operations of PT Koba Tin when its contract expires in 2013, an
official at the state-owned firm said in August.
A spokesman at PT Timah said he had heard that PT Koba Tin
has to pay a fee to the government to continue mining activities
until the end of March and had decided against this. He added
that there was no update on the contract issue.
($1=3.0615 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)