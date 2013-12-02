* Indonesian Nov tin exports seen around 6,130 T

* Premiums for tin warrants in-warehouse Singapore rise

* Sister company to LME ring dealer AMT joins ICDX

* Some tin consumers put off signing 2014 term deals for now

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Indonesia's tin exports picked up in November to around two thirds of typical levels, Reuters analysis of exchange data showed, recovering from a two-month slump triggered by a change in the country's export rules.

More tin shipments by the top exporter could help bring down global prices that hit a seven-month top in October as supply from Indonesia slowed, but premiums in Asia will be supported with London Metal Exchange stocks still near 18-month lows.

Indonesia exported around 6,130 tonnes of tin last month, according to volumes from four ICDX tin contracts to Nov 29, up from 786 tonnes in September and 3,314 tonnes in October, but below a monthly average of around 10,000 tonnes.

Indonesia's tin exports plunged after the country, in August, made it mandatory for all its exporters to first trade on the Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) in a bid to shut down illegal mining and shore up prices.

Volumes have recovered as top tin producer state-backed PT Timah has sold metal to its own unit Indometal, before selling on to its customers, and as more members have joined the exchange, traders and a Timah official have said.

"There is more volume coming into the market and people aren't as worried about it as they were two weeks ago," said a tin trader in Asia.

LME futures prices also pointed to more nearby stock, as cash tin prices traded at a discount of $11 to three month prices, from a premium of around $30 in mid November. CMSN0-3

However, with Indonesian prices higher than global prices, traders said exporters were losing money, casting doubt on how long high export volumes could continue.

Industry group ITRI sees a deficit in the global tin market deepening to 12,400 tonnes next year from 7,400 tonnes this year, with prices climbing to around $26,000 per tonne compared to $22,650 on Monday.

LME tin stockpiles fell 15 percent last month to an 18-month low of around 10,800 tonnes. MSNSTX-TOTAL

Reflecting the tight market, premiums for tin warrants in-warehouse Singapore have risen to around $300-$400, from around $200-$300 in late September, traders said.

Low lead tin with 100 parts per million (ppm) lead content was offered at around $400 per tonne on a cost, insurance and freight basis, with higher purity tin at 50 ppm offered at around $500-$600 CIF, traders said.

Tin is mainly used as solder in electronics and uncertainty over next year's supply has worried some buyers, traders said.

"My clients have not signed contracts for 2014 yet because of the ongoing ICDX issue. Normally in countries like Taiwan, people sign their long-term contracts before the end of November," the trader in Asia said.

The Indonesian regulation means all shipments must be traded on a cash or spot basis with no forward capacity for buyers and sellers to agree on prices for monthly shipments for 2014.

ICDX TIN MEMBERS

A steady growth in ICDX's tin membership base may however help to ease the global supply squeeze.

The ICDX had 31 members, including 14 buyers and 17 sellers as of late November, up from 12 and 16 earlier in the month.

The latest list includes a company linked to an LME ring dealing firm. Amalgamet Pte Ltd is a sister company to LME ring dealer Amalgamated Metal Trading. Both are units of London-headquartered AMC Group.

Several top tier LME members, including JPMorgan Chase , are eyeing a membership of Indonesia's main commodities exchange, sources have said. (Reporting by Melanie Burton. Additional reporting by Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna in Jakarta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)