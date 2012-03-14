JAKARTA, March 14 Indonesia's Koba Tin
began loading a 280-tonne shipment on Wednesday, after
demonstrators blocked the producer's exports earlier this week
due to a pay dispute, a company official said.
Protestors had blocked tin ingots belonging to the unlisted
Koba Tin from leaving the firm's site at Kota Koba in
Indonesia's main tin producing region of Bangka island, due to a
dispute over payments to contractors, an official said on
Tuesday.
"Koba Tin has informed us that the tin ingots are being
trucked to the port and will be loaded onto the ship today,"
Chan Yaw Phang, corporate and investor relations manager at
Malaysia Smelting Corporation, said in an email.
"The ship is scheduled to leave the port either tonight or
tomorrow morning." He was unable to give any further details.
Koba Tin is a joint venture between Malaysia Smelting
Corporation and Indonesia's PT Timah.
The firm's tin operations, which includes the exploration,
mining, processing, and smelting of tin, covers an area of
41,680 hectares in the southeastern part of Bangka.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)