JAKARTA Feb 12 Provincial government and
smelter officials in Indonesia's main tin producing region are
set to meet within the next two weeks to discuss a possible
export moratorium in a bid to support global prices, officials
in the top exporter said on Thursday.
As benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) tin prices
trade at two-and-a-half-year lows, the governor of
Bangka-Belitung, Rustam Effendi, is spearheading talks on
whether to halt exports, Agung Nugroho, corporate secretary at
the country's biggest tin miner PT Timah told Reuters
by text.
The Indonesian Association of Tin Exporters said that the
discussions were ongoing. Some members had agreed to the export
plan, but many were still undecided, association president Jabin
Sufianto said by text.
PT Timah would not back such a plan, Nugroho said, and both
he and another senior industry official contacted by Reuters
were sceptical that if implemented, it would have the desired
effect.
"It might happen but it will not be successful," Nugroho
said. "It's a global situation, all (commodity prices) went
down. It's global conditions."
Tin prices have been caught in a rout that has seen oil and
copper tumble to more than five-year lows, partly due to worries
over ample supply and wobbly Chinese economic growth.
The Bangka-Belitung provincial office could not be reached
for comment on Thursday. Earlier this week a trade ministry
official told reporters that the ministry had not received plans
or details on a tin export stoppage in Bangka-Belitung.
Over the years, Indonesia has made many attempts to crimp
supplies and support prices, with little success.
Late last year, a self-imposed export slowdown backed by tin
association members, new laws to close any export loopholes
through a domestic trading regulation and a police crackdown on
illegal shipments all failed to bolster London tin prices.
The Indonesian government is also mulling whether to impose
an export quota for tin. Indonesia exported 82,696 tonnes of
refined tin in 2014 according to trade ministry data. The
association estimates exports will fall below 70,000 tonnes in
2015.
The creation of a tin processing industry in Myanmar is also
easing the stranglehold that Indonesia has held on the world
market for refined tin.
