By Yayat Supriatna and Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Nov 8 Indonesian tin reforms aimed at
funnelling exports through a single exchange have caused half
the smelters in its top tin-producing region to halt their
operations and sparked a wave of protest, an industry group
said.
The job losses and protests are the first real test of the
government's resolve after it imposed tough trading rules on
shipments in a bid to raise prices and curb illegal mining.
Regional politicians and leaders from Bangka Belitung met
Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan in Jakarta this week to ask for
revisions to the tin export regulations, sources said.
Wirjawan, a main backer of the reforms, and the energy and
mineral resources minister are due to visit the province on Nov.
16 to meet industry members and listen to their complaints.
"We will welcome them with a big demonstration to protest
against their policy on tin," Hendra Apollo, secretary general
of the Indonesian Tin Mining Association, told Reuters.
"Because of the stoppage of more than 50 percent of the
total tin smelters in Bangka Belitung, more than a thousand
workers have been sent home temporarily."
In August, Indonesia forced all 47 registered tin ingot
exporters to trade on a local exchange, the Indonesia Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX), before shipping the metal.
The new regulations have caused exports to plunge and cut
the income stream of producers in an industry that supplies
two-thirds of Asia's electronics industry with material for use
in smart phones and tablets.
Despite the hardships, central government is standing firm
on the new rules, Deputy Trade Minister Bayu Krisnamurthi told
Reuters.
"Although there are many protests from tin mining and
industry players, the government and trade ministry will be
consistent with the tin export regulations," Krisnamurthi said.
"We will not accommodate pressures to legalise tin produced from
illegal mining."
Tin industry sources said it seemed unlikely the government
would water down the reforms so close to next year's
presidential election.
But if civil unrest increases, traders said, the government
may be forced to act, given the importance of export revenue to
the region.
"ICDX tin pricing does not work for countless reasons, and
if the Indonesian tin business is going to thrive it must
change," said a London-based tin trader.
"Taxation receipts for Bangka Island are very important for
the local economy, noticeable from the changes over the recent
years to rebuilding, roads, schools and so on, and this pressure
will inevitably lead to changes in export rules," the trader
added.
The country's exports of refined tin recovered somewhat in
October, jumping nearly fourfold to 3,314 tonnes from September,
a government official told Reuters on Thursday. But shipments
are still way below average monthly volumes of around 10,000
tonnes.
VOLUME DIVES
Volume on ICDX tin contracts has slumped this month.
Just 18 lots have traded so far in November across all
contracts, compared to a daily average of around 26 lots for the
main tin contract in October, exchange data
shows.
Traders said that was due in part to a holiday on Tuesday
and because ICDX prices are trading well above global prices.
While both global and ICDX prices moved in tandem in
September, benchmark ICDX tin has been stuck at $23,400 a tonne
since mid-October, while the LME tin price hit two-month lows
around $22,400 a tonne this week.
The flat ICDX price reflects sales by state-backed PT Timah,
traders said, although the company says it has been selling at
various prices.
Traders said that, to comply with the new rules, PT Timah
had been selling via the exchange to its own marketing arm,
Indometal, based in London, then on to customers to honour its
2013 term shipments.
PT Timah's corporate secretary, Agung Nugroho, said the
practice was common among Indonesian smelters, noting Indometal
was an ICDX member.
"Indometal would like to buy all Timah tin if it can," he
said, adding that, given the premium for Indonesian tin over LME
prices, "Indometal has to have a profit...(but) it's a very hard
job."
