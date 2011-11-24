PANGKAL PINANG/JAKARTA Nov 24 The Indonesia Tin Association (ITA) will ask PT Timah, the world's largest integrated miner, to stop all shipments as it attempts to plug leaks in its eight-week ingot export ban, an association official said late on Wednesday.

The ITA, an industry group of 28 smelters from the world's top refined tin exporter, met on Wednesday on the main producing island region of Bangka to discuss the ingot shipping ban.

Smelters in the region stopped shipments on Oct. 1 to boost prices, which they say should be above $23,000 a tonne.

PT Timah, however, continued to ship ingots as per contracts agreed before the ban, the company said.

Johan Murod, secretary of the ITA, said the 26 smelters at Wednesday's meeting, which did not include PT Timah or unlisted PT Koba, were committed to an earlier agreement to keep the shipping stoppage in place until the end of the year.

"After the end of December, if a private smelter is going to export, they must have a license from the ITA and the price will depend on the babel tin market," said Murod, who is also a director of Bangka-Belitung Timah Sejahtera, which groups five private tin smelters on Bangka.

The meeting was arranged after a visit by tin buyers from various countries, including South Korea, Germany and Taiwan to Bangka this week to discuss supplies.

PT Timah's exports had contributed to a surprise rise in monthly export data for October, and analysts said that production shutdowns and stricter enforcement would be needed if higher prices were to be achieved.

PT Timah was unavailable for comment on Thursday.

Tin traded at $20,600 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange at 0432 GMT. The metal, mainly used in solders for electronics, touched a record high above $33,000 a tonne in April.

On Wednesday, the Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange (ICDX) said it will launch a physical tin contract contract in early 2012.

ICDX's chief executive officer said material for the physical tin contract would be supplied by ITA members.

The export ban, coupled with the gloomy global economic outlook, are likely to keep tin prices steady, analysts said.

"We believe that tin price would remain unexciting, in line with world economic outlook," Jakarta-based Bahana Securities said in research note.

"However, we expect recovery in the middle of 2012, as Indonesia's smelters will continue their export ban until tin prices recover to around the US$23,000 level." (Reporting by Dwi Sadmoko in PANGKAL PINANG and Michael Taylor in JAKARTA; Editing by Miral Fahmy)