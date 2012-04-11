JAKARTA, April 11 Community leaders from
Indonesia's main tin producing region of the Bangka-Belitung
islands met on Wednesday and demanded greater representation and
more say on how the country's largest tin miner PT Timah
is run.
The meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta was partly
arranged by Johan Murod, the former secretary at the Indonesia
Tin Association and ex-director at a group of six private tin
smelters on Bangka island.
"They need to give more prosperity to the native people of
Bangka," Murod told Reuters. "Those people in top management
positions should come from Bangka."
A spokesman for PT Timah, the world's largest exporter of
tin and the second-largest producer of refined tin, declined to
comment.
The community leaders plan to hand a letter detailing their
demands to Indonesian government officials.
"The working performance of the company can be improved and
all company policies should improve the prosperity of the
people," Murod added.
According to the company's website, the company has tin
mining rights for 522,460 hectares, both on-shore and off-shore
the Bangka-Belitung islands.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)