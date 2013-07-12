* Tin sellers operating outside Indonesia exchange will be
prosecuted -CEO
* Small tin smelter says weighing up legal challenge
* Traders, industry analyst doubt new trading rules workable
JAKARTA, July 12 Indonesia's plans to force tin
producers to trade through a domestic exchange could be a new
source of disruption for shipments by the world's top exporter,
coming just as firms are trying to meet new tin purity rules,
industry sources said.
The Southeast Asian nation has been trying to boost its
profile in commodities markets in the hope of setting its own
price benchmarks, but so far has faced an uphill task to attract
enough liquidity to challenge benchmarks on overseas exchanges.
Under the new rules, all 51 registered tin exporters must
trade on a domestic exchange after August 29.
The trading plan is in addition to new rules brought in this
month to raise minimum purity levels for tin exports to 99.9
percent, which are already expected to slash exports over the
next few months, potentially lifting tin prices.
The Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX)
launched the country's only physical tin contract
last year, although it has struggled to challenge the dominant
London Metal Exchange (LME) contract.
"The new trading rules will promote sustainable tin mining,
(and) will be good for producers and Indonesia," said Megain
Widjaja, ICDX's chief executive, assuring there could be a
transparent market with a fair price for producers and buyers.
But he said sellers faced court action if they didn't comply
with the rule to trade through an Indonesian exchange.
Only two tin producers were currently ICDX members,
state-backed PT Timah and PT Refined Bangka Tin,
though sellers who were not members could sign agreements with
members to trade, said Widjaja.
The ICDX has warehouse space for 10,000 tonnes and its four
registered buyers for its tin contract are Toyota Tsusho
, Daewoo, Noble Resources and Gold Matrix Resources, he
said.
After trading 116 lots in 2012, business on the ICDX's
INATIN contract has dried up this year with no trade. In
comparison, the LME's tin contract, which dates from 1877, has
traded more than 60,000 lots so far this year.
The ICDX's contract was expected to trade at a premium of
about $300-$400 a tonne over the LME contract, due to its
minimum purity requirement of 99.9 percent for the ingots
traded.
But the Indonesian contract was last quoted at $22,600, more
than $3,000 above the LME price of $19,543, which is down around
15 percent this year.
TRADE DRIES UP
Indonesia has previously pushed through new trade rules that
have disrupted exports of minerals such as nickel and bauxite.
The introduction of the tin trade rules has already been
delayed by two months, while the government has relaxed a rule
for the amount of lead in tin exports to 0.03 percent from 0.01
percent previously to help exporters meet the purity rules.
A trade ministry regulation dropped five other purity
requirements but left the iron content at 0.005 percent.
One Singapore-based trader said the new rule to trade on a
domestic exchange would be costly and ineffective, with firms
already able to hedge using the LME.
"It does not serve trading purposes," said the trader. "It
will just fall apart."
Some tin firms are also threatening a legal fight.
"The government is forcing us to trade our tin in a local
physical market, even though we don't know how to trade it
there," said Modestus Buntar Gunawan, operational director at PT
DS Jaya Abadi, a small tin smelter in Indonesia's main
tin-producing region of Bangka-Belitung.
"This regulation breaches anti-monopoly laws and we may
bring it to the courts," he added.
Indonesian tin shipments jumped 20 percent in June to
11,111.38 tonnes, the highest since December 2011, as sellers
looked to avoid the July 1 purity rule deadline.
Indonesia's exports of tin, mainly used in electronics, rose
almost 3 percent to 98,817.13 tonnes in 2012.
Johan Murod, the chief executive of miner Babel Tin Group,
said the new rules were paralysing the industry and forecast
Indonesia's exports could fall 40 percent from normal levels in
both July and August.
Peter Kettle of ITRI, an industry-backed body, said he was
unsure whether the Indonesian exchange had the capacity to trade
all the tin and was concerned about trading relationships.
"Indonesian producers will have one-to-one relationships and
long-term contracts with particular customers, which would be
lost if they were just selling to any buyer via the exchange,"
said Kettle, Manager, Markets at ITRI.