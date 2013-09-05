* PT Timah and 18 other tin smelters stop exports
* Tin buyers have wait-and-see approach to new trading rules
* Asian tin traders say there is no panic for supplies
By Michael Taylor and Melanie Burton
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE Sept 5 Indonesia's only
regulated tin exchange said it is fielding calls from potential
buyers of the metal after new trading rules forced a top
producer to stop shipments last week, but others said they will
sit out for now.
"We have seven buyers and more coming up," Megain Widjaja,
chief executive of the Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (ICDX), told Reuters. "There are so many phone calls
that I need to take from the last two days, from buyers who wish
to get onboard and get tin ASAP.
"There are many rumours saying that this is not going to
work, but guess what? It works."
Indonesia's No. 1 tin exporter, PT Timah halted
shipments last Friday, blaming new government regulations that
force tin ingot exporters to trade on a local exchange before
shipping, part of a broad range of reforms in commodities
ranging from palm oil to minerals.
The move has led to uncertainty about tin exports from
Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter, as other producers have
also halted shipments, although traders said ample stocks of the
metal were muting any market impact.
State-owned Timah, which accounts for about 30 percent of
Indonesia's tin exports, declared force majeure to free it from
contractual obligations, saying it had to take the step as its
customers had not registered with the exchange.
ICDX's Widjaja said the move by Timah had sparked a rush of
membership inquiries from buyers who may have doubted whether
the new trading rules would be enforced and had taken a "wait
and see" approach.
Tin buyers in talks with ICDX included Glencore,
Trafigura, RJH Trading and Wilhelm Grillo
Handelsgesellschaft, he said.
Several tin dealers in Asia said they had no plans to trade
on the exchange yet, even if they joined up, while a trader from
one of the companies Widjaja referenced said the company would
consider joining if there was no other option.
"We are in the registration process but we have no plans to
trade," said one source at a merchant in Singapore.
Currency risk was a big issue, he said, given the mismatch
of daily pricing of the Indonesian contract to global benchmark
LME official prices.
"That must make the trading of the metal next to impossible
- you'd spend 60-70 percent of your income hedging the currency
and hedging tin as well," he said.
Ample regional stocks, low demand from China, which has
restocked over the past few months, and India, where consumers
face a falling currency, meant there was no incentive to buy.
"We are not seeing any panic customer calls," he added.
Another trader in Singapore said his trading house had no
plans to sign up to the exchange.
"(The contract) needs very high margin deposit and for every
trade, commission is very high and also the liquidity is very
very low," he said. "We can wait six months."
Tin buyers currently registered with ICDX are 3H CO.,LTD.,
Daewoo International Corporation, Gold Matrix Resources, Great
Force Trading, Noble Resources International, Purple Products
Pvt. Ltd and Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Widjaja said.
Indonesia's total refined tin exports rose almost 3 percent
in 2012 to 98,817 tonnes. The new trading rule would cut between
2,000-3,000 tonnes of tin ingot shipments a month for the rest
of the year from Timah, corporate secretary Agung Nugroho said.
The shortage has pushed cash LME tin prices to the highest
in three years against the benchmark contract, but so far it
hasn't spilled into the phsyical market, traders said.
The uncertainty surrounding tin shipments comes less than
two weeks after Indonesia's government unveiled a fiscal package
to promote foreign investment, reduce imports and quotas and
prop up its tumbling rupiah currency.
Trade ministry officials were unable to give immediate
comment on Thursday.
Creating further uncertainty, the rival Jakarta Futures
Exchange (JFX) plans to launch a tin contract with the support
of 18 of the country's 47 registered tin exporters.
The government wants only one exchange to help build
liquidity and establish an Indonesian benchmark price.