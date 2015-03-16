JAKARTA, March 16 Indonesia said on Monday that
Australia would be excluded from a list of 45 countries to be
offered visa-free travel amid heightened tensions between the
countries over the imminent execution of two convicted
Australian drug traffickers.
Tourism Minister Arif Yahya told reporters the government
would next month start waiving visas for citizens of several
Asian and European countries and then ask for reciprocity, but
that the same policy would not be applied to Australia.
"If we give visa-free travel to Australia, we have to be
given the same thing," Yahya said. "It cannot be that we give it
to them first."
Yahya denied the decision was tied to the planned execution
of the two Australians, who are among a group of 10 convicts,
mostly foreigners, due to face the firing squad for drug
offences.
"I can guarantee that if the Australian government wants (to
agree to visa-free travel), that the foreign minister and
president will almost definitely want it too," the minister
said.
The planned executions sparked public backlash in Australia
last month, including a Twitter campaign using the hashtag
#BoycottBali calling on tourists to avoid travelling to the
Indonesian resort island of Bali, a popular destination among
Australians.
Australian tourists accounted for 12 percent of foreigners
visiting Indonesia in 2014, according to the Indonesian
statistics bureau, making them the third largest group after
Singaporeans and Malaysians.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence)