JAKARTA, July 14 Indonesia's trade balance
likely slipped back into deficit of around $300 million last
month, central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on Monday.
He also said the current account deficit for this year would
be around 3 percent of GDP. A previous central bank estimate
predicted it would be less than 3 percent.
The governor told reporters that imports were still
increasing, pointing to a wider deficit in oil and gas by the
former OPEC member.
In May, Indonesia posted a small surplus of $70 million.
(Reporting by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Nick Macfie)