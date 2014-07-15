BRIEF-Lamtex Holdings says Shen Jing has resigned as Executive Director
JAKARTA, July 14 Indonesia's trade balance likely slipped back into deficit of around $300 million last month, central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on Monday.
He also said the current account deficit for this year would be around 3 percent of GDP. A previous central bank estimate predicted it would be less than 3 percent.
The governor told reporters that imports were still increasing, pointing to a wider deficit in oil and gas by the former OPEC member.
In May, Indonesia posted a small surplus of $70 million.
(Reporting by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Nick Macfie)
