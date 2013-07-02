* Freeport Indonesia's mining contract due to end in 2021
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, July 2 A deadly tunnel collapse at
Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold's Indonesian mine seven
weeks ago should not delay contract talks with the U.S.-based
firm, a member of the government negotiating team said, adding
that he hoped to strike a deal as soon as possible.
Contract talks between Freeport Indonesia and the
government were put on hold after a training area in a tunnel
caved in on May 14, killing 28 people at the world's No.2 copper
mine in remote West Papua.
"It is tragic what happened, but Indonesia needs to be
cognizant of where it needs to be going forward as an economic
relevance to the world," Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan told
Reuters. "It is important for a conclusion to be reached sooner
rather than later because it will reflect upon the desires of
both Freeport and the Indonesian government."
"ASAP," said Wirjawan, when asked about the ideal time for
the talks to be concluded. "I'm hopeful that there will be a
meeting of minds between both sides."
Open-pit mining at Freeport's Grasberg mine is due to end
after 2016, just five years before its current mining contract
expires. Freeport estimates it will cost about $15 billion to
turn the complex into a vast underground mine, an investment
that only makes sense if it has a new contract with the
Indonesian government beyond 2021.
The contract renegotiations have rumbled on for more than a
year, with the government seeking bigger royalty payments,
commitments on domestic processing and greater divestment by
foreign miners.
Freeport currently owns 90.64 percent of Freeport Indonesia,
while Indonesia's government owns about 9 percent.
"Things are moving in the right direction in terms of
royalty distribution," said Wirjawan, who is part of the
negotiating team led by chief economics minister Hatta Rajasa.
"There are one or two things that might have been pending --
one of which is the degree to which they would be open minded
with building a smelter."
Last year Indonesia asked all miners to submit plans to
build refineries or smelters ahead of a January 2014 ban on raw
mineral exports.
Freeport has consistently said that it is willing to supply
any new copper smelters in Indonesia with raw copper
concentrates but is reluctant to build smelting operations
itself.
Indonesian government officials appear to have softened
their initial rigidness over the policy in recent months, but
remain committed to adding value to resources.
Freeport currently pays a copper royalty rate that varies
from 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent, and a fixed rate of 1 percent
for gold and silver.
At a recent event in Jakarta, Freeport Indonesia President
Director Rozik Soetjipto said the Arizona-based firm was willing
to increase the copper royalty to 4 percent, with gold at 3.75
percent and silver at 3.25 percent.
The miner, which estimated that it contributed around $1
billion to the Indonesian economy last year, has also suggested
it could list on the Jakarta exchange and offer the government a
further 9.36 percent stake.
CHANGE OF GUARD
Freeport inked a 30-year contract to tap Grasberg's riches
in 1991 in a deal with former autocratic president Suharto, who
stood down in 1998 after 32-years in power.
In its current contract renegotiations, Freeport has to
contend with decentralization and a young democratic system that
remains burdened with special interests.
Despite Wirjawan's optimism, May's accident is playing on
the minds of legislators, who will closely monitor the
negotiations and need to be consulted before any new contract
deal is signed off by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.
"Indonesia is not the same as 40 years ago," said Satya
Widya Yudha, an influential member of parliament who sits on the
commission for energy and natural resources. "We have to treat
investors fairly, but the country is changing."
"Freeport must answer for the accident that happened," Yudha
told Reuters. "They should prove if they want to stay longer,
and that they're concerned about safety."
