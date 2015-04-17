(Repeats to add TV links, no change to text)
By Charlotte Greenfield
JAKARTA, April 17 Millions of Jakarta commuters
will have to struggle through the world's most congested traffic
for almost another decade, authorities believe, and they may
have to wait even longer if $4 billion worth of new railway
projects don't work out as planned.
Jakarta's gridlocked streets are the biggest headache for
the Indonesian capital's 10 million residents and a major
hindrance to economic growth, with workers stranded for hours in
buses, cars and motorcycles each day.
Jakarta ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and
starts in a study published this year by motor oil firm Castrol,
with the average driver having to stop 33,240 times a year -
more than twice the number in New York.
New York drivers also travel twice as fast as those in
Jakarta, whose average speed is a mere 8.3 km per hour (5.2
mph).
Making matters worse, at least a thousand new cars and
motorbikes are added to Jakarta's roads each day, government
figures show.
"Congestion in Jakarta is already at an alarming level. In
the not-too-distant future, the city will be paralysed by
traffic," said Budi Edi Praitno, a Jakarta commuter who traded
his motorcycle for a bicycle to trim a few minutes from his
30-km (20-mile) commute, which still takes more than an hour.
There are hopes that a mass rapid transit (MRT) system,
under construction and slated to open in 2018, will provide
relief.
However, the MRT's President Director Dono Boestami said its
impact would be limited initially. Instead, it will take a long
checklist of initiatives, including the government's new plan
to build a light rail train (LRT), to see any real change.
If all goes to plan, traffic could be reduced by 30 percent,
but not until 2024 at the earliest, Boestami said, and a second
MRT line and inner city toll roads would also be needed.
TRAFFIC SCOURGE
Work on the MRT began in 2013 after decades of delays, and
the Indonesian and Jakarta city governments say they are
urgently seeking more solutions to the traffic scourge.
"Based on instructions from the president, all plans to
develop public transportation in greater Jakarta must be
conducted this year and this cannot be delayed," Transport
Minister Ignasius Jonan told reporters this month after a
meeting with President Joko Widodo.
A consortium of Indonesian and Japanese companies, including
Obayashi Corporation, Shimizu Corporation and
Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co Ltd, is building the
MRT, which is expected to cost $3 billion.
The LRT, which is expected to stretch 30 km and cost around
$720 million, will be built by a group of around seven
state-owned firms, including construction companies Adhi Karya
and Wijaya Karya.
For commuters, the government's plan to overhaul public
transportation is long overdue.
"If the government can provide a convenient, safe and good
public transportation system, I will use it for sure because
commuting with a two-wheel vehicle is the last alternative,"
said Thomas Madya Bestari who spends more than two hours a day
getting to and from his marketing job at Samsung on a motorbike.
