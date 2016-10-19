JAKARTA Oct 19 A consortium building a
long-awaited mass rapid transit (MRT) railway in the Indonesian
capital of Jakarta has replaced two top officials, a
representative said on Wednesday, amid doubts the $3-billion
dollar project can be completed on time.
A consortium of Indonesian and Japanese firms, including
Obayashi Corp, Shimizu Corp and Sumitomo
Mitsui Construction Co Ltd, is building the MRT in the
city of 10 million people, which is among the world's most
traffic-logged.
"The chief executive and operational director have been
changed," said Tubagus Hikmatullah, the corporate secretary of
PT MRT, but he declined to elaborate on the reason.
The city governor's office did not respond to a request for
comment.
Media reported that the changes followed an announcement by
the old management of a delay until 2019 in the opening of the
project's first, $1.7-billion phase, and complaints over land
acquisition.
Delayed repeatedly for more than 20 years, the project was
finally launched in 2013, with the first line originally
scheduled to have been opened in 2018.
